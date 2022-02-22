OSB Group (LON:OSB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 665 ($9.04) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.74) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.74) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.77) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 555 ($7.55).

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 515 ($7.00) on Monday. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 408.80 ($5.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 588.51 ($8.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 548.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 516.78. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.