Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. DZ Bank lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $740.00.

DNNGY traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,562. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

