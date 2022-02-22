Oppenheimer Weighs in on Globus Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Globus Medical in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMED. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $66.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $73.78. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 150,617 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

