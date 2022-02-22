Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Shares of SHAK opened at $72.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -144.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Man Group plc raised its stake in Shake Shack by 412.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 134.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.