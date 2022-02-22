Opium (OPIUM) Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Opium has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $221,377.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.95 or 0.06874496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,923.60 or 0.99812765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049913 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

