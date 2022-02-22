OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONEW shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,141. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $791.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 3.51.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 35.48%. The company had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,225,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 21,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,196,562.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,583. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.