OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ONEW shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.86.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,141. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $791.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 3.51.
In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,225,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Troiano sold 21,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,196,562.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,583. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
