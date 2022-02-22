ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONTF. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
ONTF traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 293,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,035. The stock has a market cap of $714.00 million and a P/E ratio of -83.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. ON24 has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 42.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 351,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON24 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,997,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ON24 by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 294,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON24 Company Profile
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.
