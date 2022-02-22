Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $312 million-$318 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.38 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.71.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $125.63. 3,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,974. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell has a one year low of $119.30 and a one year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.30.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $213,564.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $1,944,442. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Omnicell by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 193,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after buying an additional 39,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

