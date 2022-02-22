OGE Energy (OGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

