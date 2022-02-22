Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Offerpad.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPAD shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. LL Funds LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad during the fourth quarter worth $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Offerpad by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Offerpad by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares during the period.

Shares of OPAD stock traded down 0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 4.05. 326,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,285. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 2.96 and a 52 week high of 20.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 5.12.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

