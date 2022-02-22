OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Receives $23.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OCI in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on OCI in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:OCINF remained flat at $$28.30 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. OCI has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

