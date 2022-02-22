Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,994. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 3.31. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Oceaneering International by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 350,385 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Oceaneering International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 490,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 32,068 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Oceaneering International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

