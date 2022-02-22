NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.31. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $7.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $236.42 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $591.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.93%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.