Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NWFL stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.50.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%.
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwood Financial (NWFL)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.