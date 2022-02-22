Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NWFL stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

