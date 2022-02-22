NiSource (NI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect NiSource to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NI stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,635,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,763,000 after purchasing an additional 725,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,760,000 after purchasing an additional 701,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NiSource by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NiSource by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 953,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 672,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

