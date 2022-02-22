NiSource (NI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect NiSource to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NI stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NiSource by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Earnings History for NiSource (NYSE:NI)

