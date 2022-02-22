NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

NYSE NKE opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.09. The stock has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

