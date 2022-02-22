Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $229,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after purchasing an additional 282,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $10,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

NYSE:MMP opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

