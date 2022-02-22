Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 570 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 49.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ HON opened at $182.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.39 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.