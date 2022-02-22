NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $7.48. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 15,873 shares traded.
The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.46.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.00.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.
