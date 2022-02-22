Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Holdings Boosted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $175.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.48 and a 1 year high of $185.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

