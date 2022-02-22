Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($23.41) to €18.00 ($20.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

OTCMKTS NEXXY opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Nexi has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

