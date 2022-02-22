NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $320.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $296.05 and a twelve month high of $405.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

