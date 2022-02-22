NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
Shares of NEU stock opened at $320.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $296.05 and a twelve month high of $405.86.
About NewMarket
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.
