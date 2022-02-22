Neutrino USD Market Cap Hits $455.50 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $455.50 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.90 or 0.06876516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,954.70 or 1.00079148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049704 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 460,832,264 coins and its circulating supply is 460,831,666 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

