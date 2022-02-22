Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Republic Services by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Republic Services by 82.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 69,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 11.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

Republic Services stock opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

