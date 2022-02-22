Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after buying an additional 312,667 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,625,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 263,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

