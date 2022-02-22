Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $554,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

