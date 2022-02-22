Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $388,000 Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after buying an additional 147,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after buying an additional 688,075 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 3,137,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.