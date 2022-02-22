Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,787 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAMR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $29,828,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 432.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 538,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 436,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,502,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,245.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 201,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 186,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAMR opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

