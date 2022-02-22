NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NBSE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,988,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,811,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 228,973 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.