NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.
NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01.
Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $1.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,988,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,811,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 228,973 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.
