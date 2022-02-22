Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Netwealth Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.15.
About Netwealth Group
