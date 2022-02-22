Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Netwealth Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Get Netwealth Group alerts:

About Netwealth Group

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. The company offers superannuation products, including accumulation and retirement income products; managed accounts; and managed funds, as well as investor directed portfolio services. It also provides investment wrap products for self-managed super fund (SMSF) or high net-worth clients; investment options, such as listed securities, managed account models, managed funds, term deposits, premium services, and others; insurance products; forms and documents; and resources and tools, as well as advisory, licensee, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netwealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netwealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.