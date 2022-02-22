Needham & Company LLC Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $32.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.08% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.39.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

