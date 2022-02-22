Navios Maritime (NM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $168.45 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 933.60% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

NYSE:NM opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Navios Maritime by 449.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 83,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.