Navios Maritime (NM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $168.45 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 933.60% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.
NYSE:NM opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73.
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.
