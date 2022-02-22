Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
NLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.30.
Nautilus stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61.
About Nautilus
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
