Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Nautilus by 45.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Nautilus by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.