Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Shares Up 5.9%

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT) traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). 388,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £416,894.46 and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33.
Nautilus Marine Services Company Profile (LON:NAUT)
