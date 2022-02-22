NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($4.08) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.08) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 300 ($4.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 307.50 ($4.18).

NWG opened at GBX 239.20 ($3.25) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £26.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180.36 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 238.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 224.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

