NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 122,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,446,744 shares.The stock last traded at $6.56 and had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.95.

The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 323,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 104,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 244,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,437,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

