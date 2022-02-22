National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68 to $2.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.680-$2.740 EPS.
NSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.44.
NYSE:NSA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. 4,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37.
About National Storage Affiliates Trust
National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
