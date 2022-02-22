National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68 to $2.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.680-$2.740 EPS.

NSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.44.

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. 4,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

