National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042 over the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NYSE NFG opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $65.95.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

