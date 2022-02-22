National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,346 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 178,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 133,546 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 83,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG opened at $117.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.59. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.