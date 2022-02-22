National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.46.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,562,381. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $158.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $434.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

