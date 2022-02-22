National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.4% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

