National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Chewy by 263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chewy by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 139,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 82,290 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,208.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $116.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

