National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,769 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

