National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after buying an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,079,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,007 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,842,025 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average is $161.46. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

