National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,646 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33.

