Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NATH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 18.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NATH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.61. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.41. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Nathan’s Famous in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

