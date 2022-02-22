NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of NH stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.
NantHealth Company Profile
NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.
