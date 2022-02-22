NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

