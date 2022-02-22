Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.38.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 2.72. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $165,709.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.