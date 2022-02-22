Morgan Stanley Trims NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price to $260.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $229.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.06, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.59 and its 200 day moving average is $280.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NICE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

